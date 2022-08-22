The Clinton County Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 15 meeting:
• Authorized a property tax suspension under Iowa Code for Todd and Kathleen Schmoll of Clinton. The Schmolls have petitioned to suspend their property taxes for the 2021 assessment year under provision of Code of Iowa, Section 427.9, on their property at 425 Fourth Ave. North. The measure passed on a 3-0 vote.
• Adjusted property taxes on various mobile home records per Iowa Code. The listed Clinton County mobile home records have been purchased from mobile home dealer Scottsman Homes LLC and qualify for a property tax adjustment pursuant to Iowa Code:
• MO376631 owned by David French qualifies for an adjustment of $168.
• 1HP03295 owned by John Lund or Jeanine Collins-Lund qualifies for an adjustment of $126.
• FLHML2FE192730063 owned by Brett Lawson qualifies for an adjustment of $134.
• 5150M owned by Cynthia Stewart qualifies for an adjustment of $192.
• A066817 owned by Matthew Thomas qualifies for an adjustment of $194.
The resolution was approved on a 3-0 vote.
• Authorized on a 3-0 vote Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann to sign the contract for transportation services for people with disabilities and older individuals with River Bend Transit.
• Approved change orders 1, 2 and 3 to the county Administration Building's first-floor restroom contract with Reed Construction in the amount of $3,287. Changes to wood doors, steel studs, and plumbing are needed. The change order was approved on a 3-0 vote,.
• Approved a change order to the Administration Building's second floor restroom contract with Reed Construction in the amount of $5,670. Changes to plumbing and heat tubes are needed. The motion passed on a 3-0 vote.
• Awarded the $54,247.76 bid of an F-150 pickup to Clinton Auto Group. The truck will be used in the Building Maintenance Department. The truck will be ordered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.