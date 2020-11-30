CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved part of the claim for installation of a new sign related to the Clinton County Law Center project.
The Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday to approve a resolution to pay $26,000 to RK Graphics for the sign. The total invoice for the sign was $28,500.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said RK Graphics built the sign to the specs provided by the architect. Any issue was with the design itself and not the construction or installation of the sign, Srp said. When the Law Center build team saw the sign, they had concerns specifically about the lighting, Srp added.
The build team agreed to the revisions to the sign, Srp said. RK Graphics agreed the county’s concerns with the sign were valid, Srp added. Srp would have appreciated feedback on potential issues with the sign on the front end from the company, he said.
“We felt it was essential to get the sign right,” Srp said. “And we did approve and green light the revision to make the sign right. I’m not saying that any of us was thrilled with the situation.”
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. said when he saw the sign the day or two after the installation, there were multiple issues. It was not lit up well and the wires were showing, Irwin said. He did not expect a $2,500 bill for the updates.
“I will approve $26,000 but I will not approve the $2,500 fix that they had to fix,” Irwin said. “They should have brought that up in the installment. They should have known. That’s what their business is. They do signs all the time. They should have known what the fix was going to be before they ever brought it here.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann said he was “not happy with it at all.” Determann voted against the resolution.
Srp said the sign was always part of the landscaping scope of work the county planned on doing themselves in house.
The sign was budgeted to be a lot more than $28,500, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker added.
The Supervisors also voted 2-1 to pay $90 to Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC for attorney fees in an unrelated claim concerning the law center.
