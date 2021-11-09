CLINTON — Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt believes the revenue generated from housing out-of-county inmates in the Clinton County Jail will help cover the cost of hiring five additional full-time staff members in the jail.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to authorize hiring four full-time civilian correctional officers and one full-time deputy sheriff. All five positions will report to the jail, the resolution says.
The jail is currently staffed with 16 correctional officers, the same number that were on staff at the old jail, Greenwalt said. The old jail had a capacity of 44 inmates, Greenwalt said. Over the last few months, about 80 inmates have been housed in the current jail facility, Greenwalt noted.
Greenwalt does not see the number of inmates in the jail decreasing any time soon, he stressed. There was a time during the heights of COVID-19 when more citations were issued and there were less inmates in the jail, Greenwalt said. Greenwalt believes they are paying the price for issuing so many citations, with a significant increase in the number of reported criminal activities, he noted.
“I don’t see a significant decrease in the amount of arrests or cases being brought to jail,” Greenwalt said. “Additionally, the county attorney (Mike Wolf) has worked with some of the local law enforcement agencies and some of the charges that we may have cited for in the past, are now being ones that we would incarcerate. Some of those weren’t incarcerated years ago because our capacity of the jail was only 44. Now we’re capable of holding over 100 inmates.”
The county is generating significant revenue by housing out-of-county inmates, Greenwalt said. From Jan. 1 through October, nearly $200,000 in revenue has been generated by housing out-of-county inmates at a rate of $55 per day, Greenwalt said. They housed 12 to 14 out-of-county inmates at one point but are currently housing seven such inmates, Greenwalt said.
When utilizing the old facility, the county had between 65 to 72 inmates at any given time, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said Monday. He made weekly trips to Muscatine to bring individuals back to Clinton County for court, he said. He estimated the county was spending between $200,000 to $450,000 to house Clinton County inmates at other facilities in the three years he was running the jail.
The continued ongoing cost to hire the additional staff over a full year is estimated to be about $375,000, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. The cost for the current fiscal year will be less, since the fiscal year ends June 30.
As a business owner, the liability aspect of the current staffing levels stands out, Irwin said.
”When you talk about liability, that’s the one thing that really stands out in my mind as a business owner,” Irwin said. “Always trying to negate liability. And when you talk about trying to find staffing, if you are working. If you’re that stressed, every day, hour to hour, it just wears on you. It just wears on you mentally and that wears on you physically. And it gets to a point where you’re just like how long can I do this?”
The county knew this day was coming when they built the jail, Board Chairman Tom Determann believes.
”I don’t think it’s a big surprise to anyone,” Determann said. “The voters spoke. They wanted the jail. They wanted criminals in jail.”
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp noted the county is following a difficult budget year where the levy rate increased significantly. The addition of staffing in the Sheriff’s Office is beyond what the county is already supporting with those tax levy rates, Srp said. The Supervisors authorized adding a staff member last week by passing a motion to authorize the Clinton County Attorney’s Office and Human Resources to hire full-time staff. Determann and Irwin supported the motion. Srp was absent from the vote last week.
”I want to make sure that we’re all acknowledging it and we’re all knowing exactly what this means for our future and our future budget conversations as we’ve already pointed out all these things,” Srp said. “These are reoccuring costs. These are not one-time expenses. And we’re going to need to be prepared for that and future tough discussions. I’ve lived through staff reduction discussions out of what, at the time, was determined to be a necessity for identifying efficiency and reining in expenses. Those are all extremely difficult conversations. To add staff and then to look at something like that doesn’t seem practical to me.”
Determann said he believes all the Supervisors are looking at that, he said.
