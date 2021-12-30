CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider amending an ordinance related to voting precincts.
The Supervisors will consider a resolution approving an amendment to the County Code of Ordinances establishing voting precincts in conformance with the population for 2020. The Supervisors last week unanimously approved a motion to accept the first reading of the ordinance.
The Supervisors will meet with state legislators who represent Clinton County to discuss the upcoming legislative session. The state legislative update is slated for 11 a.m.
The Supervisors will also receive updates on the jail project and county parking policy.
An afternoon department head and elected official meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The Supervisors will meet with county leadership to discuss the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards requirements.
Formal actions and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
