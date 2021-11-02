CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin Jr. both support the county utilizing a consultant to help plan a proposed solar project west of Grand Mound.
The proposed Hawkeye Solar project includes a proposal for a 200-megawatt facility and a 50-megawatt facility, Ranger Power Sam O’Keefe said at last week’s Iowa Utilities Board meeting. Affected neighboring landowners expressed concerns with the project at both that meeting and Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Determann supports the county looking into using a consultant to evaluate the proposal. He noted previous discussion that this is out of the realm of the Supervisors, Planning and Zoning Director Thomas Barnes and Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Irwin also believes a consultant is needed in evaluating the proposal, he said.
“I have said this many times, the Board of Supervisors are jack of all trades and we are masters of none,” Irwin said. “We get put in situations that many times are over our heads and we have to dig through and try and investigate and go through. We do not want to make the wrong choice for Clinton County. None of us do. I want to make the best decision for Clinton County that I can.”
Determann would like to see Barnes and Wolf give the Supervisors recommendations on a consultant, he said.
Barnes confirmed there will be a minimum of a three-month process from the time Hawkeye Solar puts in the application for the project before a decision is reached. The consultant will help with the process once the application is submitted to the county, Barnes believes.
The current county ordinance requires a 50-foot setback, Barnes said. The setback distance would be decided before approval was granted for the project, O’Keefe said. The multi-month permitting process is designed for the county to mediate the input and then mediate on the appropriate setback for approval, he said.
They are currently preparing the application with the understanding it may change over the course of the process, he said. They have not really had the opportunity to work through concerns that individuals who have come out in opposition of the project have raised, he stressed.
“We view it as our responsibility to work with these neighbors in a strategic way and come up with a plan how to equitably solve and address this issue,” O’Keefe said. “And then so from my perspective we’re not saying it’s up to you all to come up with exactly how you’re going to address all of these neighbors like concerns about setbacks, for example, right now. We would make efforts first to try and come to an agreement with them, hopefully in a structured organized fashion that’s equitable and consistent. And then collaborate with you all on that. I think you would be ultimately deciding if that’s sufficient or not.”
To date, O’Keefe has spoken with about 80% of the next-door neighbors of the project, he said. He has educated them on the project with the understanding they will work with them over the next few months to come to a solution, he said. They have not approached any neighbors with a proposal yet, he said. If they do negotiate with landowners, it would be consistent across everyone or certain categories, he stressed.
Developers estimate the project will generate over $12 million in new taxes that will be paid out over its lifetime, with 50% going to the Central DeWitt and Calamus Wheatland school districts; 40% to Clinton County for roads, infrastructure and public services; and 10% to local townships, area colleges, agricultural Extension, assessor and state. They estimate 200 or more construction jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project.
Clinton County resident Ginger Pingel, a neighboring property owner to the possible project area, does not believe the project developer has proven the financial viability of the $12 million they are suspecting would come to the county over the life of the project, she said. She wondered if it would be an option to require them to guarantee a certain minimum tax payment regardless of energy production so the county does not lose money. She referenced certain situations, such as severe weather, where the energy plant would not produce energy.
“Just as a citizen perspective, as a taxpayer, I’m not just willing to listen to what they’re telling me and automatically believe it’s true,” Pingel said. “I think they need to provide supporting data for those types of things and indicate what that risk-adjusted number could look like, downside and upside.”
Pingel asked under what circumstances a petition would sway the position of the Board of Supervisors on the proposal.
Irwin stressed the need for facts and data. He is expecting data from individuals against the Hawkeye Solar project proposal and is also expecting data from Hawkeye Solar with information, he said.
“Emotions can drive a lot of conversations and try to push us one way,” Irwin said. “But from my standpoint as one board member, I have to make my decisions based on facts and data. It cannot just be on emotions by itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.