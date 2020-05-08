CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to update the county's exposure control policy.
The Board of Supervisors agenda for Monday's meeting includes a resolution for the Clinton County exposure control policy filed in the Human Resources department be adopted with changes recommended by the Clinton County Risk Management Committee. The resolution, if approved, stipulates the policy will be distributed by Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge to all county elected officials and department heads. It further adds it will be posted online for staff to find remotely.
The board will also consider a resolution to file an updated Clinton County safety manual in the Human Resources department to be distributed with county staff. This change was also recommended by the Clinton County Risk Management Committee.
The Supervisors will also consider a resolution to set a public hearing to solicit comments on plans and specifications for an elevator replacement project at the Clinton County Administration Building. The resolution would set a public hearing for 9:45 a.m. June 1.
Formal action and motions is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
