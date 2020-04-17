CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to set elected officials’ salaries.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider the resolution, which is based on the Clinton County Compensation Board’s recommendation. The board will also consider a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The board, under discussion with possible action, will include updates on the Law Center project and COVID-19.
Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
