CLINTON — The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at the end of the month on proposed budget amendments.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 last week to approve a resolution to set a public hearing for an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget. The hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 31.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the proposed budget amendments include an amendment for spending authority on the bond the county issued in January. The amendment is to move the bond money so the county can spend it, Van Lancker said. The amendment is about $1.9 million but none of the funds is coming out of any county fund balances.
“That was bond money we already had,” Van Lancker said. “We’re just talking about spending authority here.”
The county will also consider a $63,000 budget amendment for a bill from the state auditor’s office for the county’s last annual audit. Van Lancker noted the timing of the audit, stating the county did not receive the bill until the current fiscal year. While $63,000 will come out of the county fund balance, it was originally budgeted to be spent last fiscal year, Van Lancker said.
The Supervisors will also consider a couple discretionary items from the auditor’s office. The county will consider a proposal for a document scan project for $55,000, Van Lancker said. The proposal, if approved, will transfer books in the plat room and all of the books with meeting minutes from past years. The project would preserve documents and help individuals continue to do research on the internet for anything they are looking for, Van Lancker said.
“The system that we’re looking at is incredible,” Van Lancker said. “I haven’t seen any scanning project that looks this good. They have a device that will scan all those books without having to tear them apart. And it looks like you’re just looking in the book on the screen.“
Van Lancker noted he was requesting the budget amendment as a placeholder, adding if the Supervisors do not want to approve the expenditure, they can hold off on implementing the system. Several states are requiring digital backup of their records and the firm’s time is getting scheduled quickly, Van Lancker said.
“They probably wouldn’t be in here until January if we decided to go ahead with it,” Van Lancker said. “But we wanted to try and get in there. And also with the situation with the pandemic, again people are searching for county records and such at home with the internet. And all of this stuff would be searchable.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp noted searching for board action in the county’s files can be a long and drawn-out process of flipping pages and entries with the current system.
“I spent hours in that room one day looking for details on a past action,” Srp said. “There’s a lot about this that’s very attractive to me as far as digitizing that and making it searchable.”
