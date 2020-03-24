CLINTON — The Clinton County Supervisors continue to monitor potential changes to county policy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion last week to restrict county employees returning from air travel, stating they must not return to work for five days. Earlier in the week, the county closed all county buildings to the public.
“This has been a very quick evolving and fast moving discussion,” Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said. “Something that we’ve been working to be highly proactive to it and also reactive to recommendations, implementing recommendations from state and federal level government.”
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said the Iowa Department of Public Health put out new recommendations Sunday. Non-essential employees who have taken a cruise or traveled internationally to a country with level three warnings over the last 14 days, or who lived with someone who has symptoms or tested positive for coronavirus are to self-isolate for 14 days.
Employees with essential services are allowed to go to work if they are asymptomatic, recommendations say. They are to monitor their temperatures at the beginning and end of each shift and go home immediately if they show symptoms of coronavirus.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said he is comfortable with the current policy the county is working under but questioned whether the office could continue running if employees with potential exposure are off for 14 days.
“I think that if anybody that’s had a potential exposure I’ve got to put them off for 14 days, I’m going to run short pretty quickly,” Lincoln said. “I’m balancing that person coming in and infecting a bunch of us and taking a lot of us out of action versus I still need to have people running the jail, people out on patrol,” he said.
“So I am comfortable with that five-day. I think we could handle that now. To extend it I’m not certain we’re going to maintain coverage,” Lincoln said.
Aldridge said essential employees, which includes county employees at the jail, sheriff’s office and 911 communications, are able to come to work if they are not showing symptoms. The recommendation is for non-essential employees who fit the criteria not to go to work for 14 days.
“I could adjust the policy to be different for each one of those if that’s what you would like,” Aldridge said.
Srp proposed Aldridge create the next version of the policy and distribute it for feedback. Srp believes they should have the next, tighter set of restrictions prepared if it is prudent for the county to move on an updated policy.
“Rather than the situation we were in Friday where we were working to generate and approve policy without an actual draft in front of us, I’d rather have a draft created and prepared and ready for consideration,” Srp said.
The Supervisors will meet Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to consider the updated policy.
