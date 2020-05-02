CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday will discuss plans of how and when county buildings will reopen.
The Board of Supervisors will hold discussion with elected officials and department heads about Clinton County buildings, which have been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Supervisors will also hold a public hearing with possible action to follow. The public hearing is for a proposed fiscal year 2020 Clinton County budget amendment.
The Supervisors will also consider a resolution to adopt the county building emergency action amendments and new plan for the Clinton County Law Center.
Formal action and motions will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
