CLINTON — A pretrial conference is scheduled next week for a woman accused of setting a man’s vehicle on fire.
Marari J. Boardman, 38, of Savanna, Illinois, is charged with one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, at 4:57 a.m. Oct. 8, the Clinton Fire Department responded to 1517 Crestline Drive for a vehicle fire. Department units found fire consuming the box and passenger compartment of the vehicle, which was parked about 4 feet from the attached garage. An occupant of the residence was sleeping and the vehicle owner was getting ready for work.
The vehicle owner said he heard an explosion and went to the garage, opened the door and saw the vehicle on fire. The owner denied any mechanical issues or recent work being done to the vehicle, which had a value between about $14,300 to about $17,800. The vehicle owner believed the fire was started by Boardman due to a series of text messages. Boardman is the vehicle owner’s ex-girlfriend, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states the vehicle owner provided a text thread he had with Boardman. In the thread, Boardman threatens to light up the vehicle owner “like a Christmas tree,” according to the affidavit. She also claimed his truck and house were next, the affidavit states.
During the investigation, a neighbor provided home security video of an unknown woman wearing a dress and glasses. She walked in front of their home at about 4:45 a.m. Oct. 8. The vehicle owner confirmed the female subject as Boardman, the affidavit says.
Boardman entered a not guilty plea Oct. 25. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
