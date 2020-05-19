CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Mental Health governing board unanimously has approved a revised 28E agreement, the first step in getting the agreement formally approved.
The region governing board voted 5-0 to approve the agreement. The agreement will eventually be presented to the Boards of Supervisors for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties. Prior to presentation of the agreement to each county board, all five county boards will participate in a joint meeting to discuss the agreement.
The agreement allows each county to appoint an alternate Supervisor to serve as the county representative if the appointed representative is unable to attend a meeting. The agreement says each county is to appoint one of its Supervisors to serve as a director on the governing board and an alternate who would fill in during an absence.
The agreement also includes language that all five counties in the region must levy at the amount recommended by the region or as directed by the Department of Management or Department of Human Services or withdraw from the region. The agreement says failure to levy what is recommended is considered a voluntary withdrawal from the region.
The governing board also worked through the voting structure with the addition of three non-county appointed board members set to serve on the board beginning July 1. The board elected to give three votes each to the five Boards of Supervisors-appointed directors. The three voting committee-appointed directors will have one vote each.
The meeting with Supervisors from all five counties is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
