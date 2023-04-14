CLINTON — John Carlin and John Mulholland were top winners recently in Boat Club Bridge with a score of 4,200.
Second place went to Becky Campbell and Carolyn Livingston, 3,740; third place, Penny and Dwight Royer, 3,580; fourth place, Sherry Marlowe and Merry Iverson, 3,360; fifth place, Toni Decker and Jim Carey, 3,260; and sixth place, Kay Seppelt and Pat Dawson, 3,060.
John Carlin and John Mulholland bid and made a 7 NT Grand Slam.
The group will meet April 21 at Jenny's Diner.
