CLINTON — Imagine growing up in Clinton and always wanting to be a part of the town’s history. That has always been the dream of Robert Burken. He loves everything about Clinton and demonstrated that with his arts and crafts. Over the last 40 years, Burken constructed a variety of boats, planes, and trains, all symbols of the city. Now, pieces of his hard work over the years will be displayed at the Sawmill Museum.
“We’re donating the tugboats, and the train to the Sawmill Museum,” Theresa Barr, Burken’s daughter said. “We always wanted to make a museum for him, and we just never got it done. This is so neat because now our kids and grandkids can see it when they visit.”
Burken is currently living in a nursing home in the Quad Cities in memory care. Barr says as her dad’s health declined, their mother got sick as well, so they had to find a place that could care for him. During this process, they decided it was best to sell the house and that is where all of his arts and crafts are.
He started building these various things in the early 1980s. Burken was laid off from Clinton Corn back then after a strike. His daughter says he never went back to work but did odd jobs here and there. He was always creative and decided to expand on that by creating things he saw in pictures or on the riverfront in Clinton.
He constructed massive tugboats and planes that will be displayed at various places in the area. His daughter says that it was his lifelong dream. Now a piece of her dad could possibly be coming to the Clinton airport.
“We haven’t talked to the airport yet, but they said they would love (to have) the planes and they would hang them at different levels,” Barr said. “So, I’m pretty sure all the planes are going to the airport.”
Barr says her family has always been a part of Clinton, which makes seeing her dad’s craftwork being displayed throughout the city even more special. She describes it as “cool” that generation after generation can come back to Clinton and see the things he created. She says looking at his creations remind her of the fond memories of her dad.
“He always liked the planes, I know he took us out to the airport a lot too,” Barr said. “When he was in the service, he got to go on planes a couple of times. And, he just loved them.”
Burken creating boats, planes, and trains in his spare time have now created a legacy that will be a part of this town forever. Something he dreamed of over a lifetime is now coming to fruition. For Barr dealing with her dad’s declining health, it is a comfort to her to know her dad has become a part of Clinton’s history.
