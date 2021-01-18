FULTON, Ill. - Due to a water main repair in the city of Fulton, all residents living in the areas of 12th Street to Melody Hills, on Sharon Lane and on Rose Street should boil drinking water for five minutes prior to use as a precautionary measure.
Water will be shut off on Tuesday between 8 and 10 a.m. to repair the main. Once the water is turned on, the boil order will be in effect for at least 24 hours.
Residents are advised to call city hall at (815) 589-2616 for more detailed instructions and to see when the boil order will be lifted.
