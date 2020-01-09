CLINTON — The bond petition for construction of a new high school will be presented to the Clinton School District board Monday, members of the project's task force said Wednesday during a tour of CHS.
Dennis Lauver, chairman of the Task Force presentation committee, and Andrew Fergurson said they believed enough signatures have been collected to present the petition to the board.
The $62 million renovation plan, prepared by FRK Architects and Engineers, will replace the original 1921 building with an arts wing that includes a new auditorium and will add a three-story academic wing and media center on the east side of the school.
Before the school district can call for an election to issue bonds for the project, petition takers must collect names of at least 25% of the number of people who voted in the last election of school officials.
Twenty-five percent of voters from the Nov. 5 school board election is 609, according to Kehly Kennedy Ivory, Clinton County elections deputy. Fergurson thought that organizers had over 1,000 names.
After the petition is filed with the board president, the school board will set a time and date for the election, and the board secretary will file a resolution calling for the election with the county auditor.
The district is planning for a Tuesday, March 3, election. The bond issue must pass by 60%.
About 25 people toured Clinton High School on Wednesday during one of four meetings and tours designed to show residents why the district needs a new high school.
Some people declined to follow Plant Services Director Greg Cornilsen down the steep, metal stairs that led to a muddy utility room beneath the 1970 addition to the school.
"My biggest problem is, all the mechanical equipment is 50 years old or older," said Cornilsen. "It's wearing out. It's very inefficient.
"As you can see, we've got a lot of asbestos piping," said Cornilsen. Because of the health risks associated with asbestos, Iowa law requires that only contractors with asbestos permits and workers with asbestos licenses work around the insulating material.
"If we get a water leak in that pipe, all we can do is isolate the leak, but then we've got to call a company [to] come take the asbestos off, and then we've got to fix it, and then we've got to have somebody come back and insulate it," Cornilsen said.
The tour also took residents to the furnace room, a Spanish classroom, a math room, a couple of science rooms and the auto shop. Cornilsen and High School Principal JR Kuch explained the deficiencies of the school and the benefits of building a new one.
Floors, ceilings and lights were visibly outdated as were science labs. Some CHS students had been bused to the New Six Arts International Education Park to use labs there, but transportation issues have caused the district to rethink the practice, Kuch said Wednesday.
Many classrooms lack the electrical infrastructure for additional technology, Kuch said, making test taking difficult now that state assessment tests must be taken online.
Kuch also took residents to a part of CHS that is not totally handicapped accessible, and to the band room which, under the proposed renovation, will be air-conditioned.
Prior to the tour, Kuch showed residents how CHS was pieced together, from the 1921 building to the 1958 addition of the shops building and the 1959 addition of Yourd gym.
A fire destroyed the building in 1968, and a rebuilt version, minus the third floor, opened in 1970. The boiler house was new at that time, Kuch said, and Vernon Cook theater was added in 1971.
The Wellness Addition, which includes the swimming pool, was built in 2011 and will not be affected by the new construction proposed in the bond issue.
The football stadium was renovated in 2013.
The school board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the district office, 1401 12th Ave. North. The next tour of the high school is set for Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Residents who want to tour the school should use the east door and meet in the cafeteria.
