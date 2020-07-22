CLINTON — District Court Judge Stuart Werling denied bond reduction for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy.
Werling ordered Tuesday that bond for Travis L. Thomas, 22, 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 1, remain as previously set. The order says the Court gave strong consideration to the safety of the community and the likelihood that Thomas would appear for further proceedings.
Bond is set at $25,000, cash only.
According to a court affidavit, at 5:45 p.m. May 20, a Clinton police officer was sent to MercyOne Clinton’s emergency room for a juvenile who said that between 10 p.m. May 8 and 2:30 a.m. May 9 he was sexually assaulted by Thomas.
At 10:45 a.m. May 29, Thomas admitted in a recorded interview at the Clinton Police Department that he had committed two sex acts with the boy. “Thomas explained that it was a ‘mistake’ and knew he shouldn’t have done it,” the affidavit says.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 30. Thomas is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, the trial information states.
