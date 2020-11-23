CLINTON — For the third time, a Clinton County judge has ruled that a Clinton man’s bond will remain as set.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Nov. 20 ordered the bond amount set for Matthew L. Dean, 32, 721 S. Sixth St., remain at $25,000, cash only. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 1. Dean is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Defense attorney Harold DeLange on Nov. 13 filed an application for bond review. The application notes that Dean had two prior bond reviews in May and July, resulting in bond remaining as previously set.
Dean’s jury trial was scheduled for October and had to be continued because counsel was unavailable, the application says. The trial then was scheduled for Nov. 30, but the Iowa Supreme Court issued an order on Nov. 10 that suspends all criminal jury trials until after Feb. 1.
It is anticipated Dean will not have a jury trial until at least April, the application notes. The application noted Dean is not a flight risk, has no prior failure to appear and can be monitored by the Seventh Judicial District.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a resistance to the motion for bond review Nov. 17. Dean is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a forcible felony, requiring Dean to serve a minimum of 17 1/2 years if convicted, the resistance states. In the resistance, Kies states that when Dean was arrested, he was a homeless methamphetamine addict, living in a stolen van and supporting himself by stealing.
The resistance adds that Dean admitted he failed to voluntarily appear in court. Dean is a flight risk and a danger to the community, the resistance to the motion states. The State requested the Court deny Dean’s motion for review of bond or order that bond be increased, according to the resistance.
