CLINTON — Bond is set at $100,000 for a DeWitt man facing a felony burglary charge.
Jason J. Vanhorn, 45, of DeWitt, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Bond is set at $100,000, cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 19.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, at about 9:55 p.m. March 10, DeWitt officers were dispatched to a violent domestic incident. A man was trying to get into a house, the Law Center reported. The man left the scene and was believed to be intoxicated.
An officer arrived at the home and found the resident leaving the house with a man who had blood running down his face and neck. Both said they were making food when Vanhorn showed up at the house.
The man hid in an upstairs closet since he was aware of Vanhorn’s previous violent tendencies. The woman said Vanhorn pushed his way into the house. The woman told Vanhorn to leave and tried to stop him, the affidavit says.
Vanhorn went through the house looking for whomever was with the woman. Vanhorn found the man hiding in the upstairs closet.
The woman ran to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call the police. Vanhorn attacked the man in the bedroom, hitting him and causing bodily injury, the affidavit says. Vanhorn reportedly told the man he was going to kill him.
Police located Vanhorn at his residence. He said he had been home all day. Family members said Vanhorn just arrived at this residence.
Police found two phones in Vanhorn’s possession. The woman identified one of the cell phones as her cell phone. Officers observed what appeared to be blood on Vanhorn’s right pant leg.
