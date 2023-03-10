FULTON, Ill. — The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton invite the public to attend the next program of Wild Winter Wednesday on March 22.
Shellie Moore Guy will be the program speaker. She is a published author, former poet laureate of the Quad-Cities, professional storyteller and performance artist. She is a life-long resident of Rock Island, Illinois.
Her children’s book “How Little Billy Learned to Play” was published in 2019. She has just completed her second book “The Family Tree”, the story of her family’s migration from slavery to freedom.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, cider and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public.
