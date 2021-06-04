DEWITT — Recreationalists using the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail at Westbrook Park now have another source of entertainment – a book.
An amenity called the “Story Walk” was installed along the trail, and the walk includes 20 kiosks placed along the trail. Within the kiosks are the pages of a book called “Elmore” by Holly Hobbie.
Start the book by entering the trail system near the dog park and follow the kiosks toward the butterfly path and back. Each kiosk holds two pages of the book.
“Elmore” was chosen by DeWitt Community Library Children’s Librarian Cindy Nees.
“The author is a classic author, she has some really cute books,” said Rachel Grager, the library’s adult services librarian and one of the interim directors of the library. “It’s set in a forest, and has a cute message.”
The book is aimed at people of any age, Grager said. The goal, in addition to getting people to read while using the trail, is to encourage users to visit the library. Usage has not returned to normal since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Grager hopes to encourage people back.
“They might look at this as an opportunity to go to the park and then come in and check out that same book, which we have in the library, or others that are similar,” Grager said.
Story walks are not unique, Grager said, as it is a “fairly common thing across the state,” but it is the first of its kind in DeWitt.
Grager said the story walk project was started by former library director Jillian Aschliman and was originally slated to be installed in the fall of 2020, but the August derecho forced city workers’ responsibilities to change into a hefty clean-up effort.
It was installed last week by staff from the DeWitt Parks & Recreation Department including Rick Waack, who helped install the cases on top of the wooden posts.
The DeWitt Community Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.