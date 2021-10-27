CLINTON — Clinton doctor Anis Ansari welcomed colleagues to a book launch Wednesday for “My American Dream: Reflections over Life.”
The book, available from Amazon, highlights Ansari’s beliefs, practices, struggles, accomplishments and passion in life.
Ansari’s son told an audience Wednesday that Ansari grew up in Kopaganj, a small town in Northern India. Ansari came to the United States in 1975 and has lived in Chicago, New York and the Quad Cities.
For the past 22 years, Ansari has made his home in Clinton. He is board certified in Nephrology and Internal Medicine and has been affiliated with MercyOne Clinton since 1999.
Ansari said his father, whom he described as a math genius, was the motivator for writing the book. Ansari has started a college in India in his father’s name and conducts free health clinics in his native country.
Ansari is the founder of the Clinton Islamic Center, and much of his book highlights the importance of having good interfaith relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.