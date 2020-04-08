CLINTON — Washington, Iowa native Tim Borchardt didn't aspire to be a politician. He ran for city council once, about 20 years ago.
Borchardt's bid for Dave Loebsack's seat in the United States House of Representatives was fueled by what he saw as the lack of a competent candidate.
Loebsack has served as the U.S. Representative for Iowa's 2nd Congressional district since 2007 when he won the seat from Jim Leach, the Republican incumbent. Loebsack is not seeking reelection.
When Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling announced their candidacies for the 2nd Congressional District, Borchardt threw his hat in the ring also.
"We had to have something better," said Borchardt. "We should be able to get this seat."
Bobby Schilling is a former congressman from Illinois, and Miller-Meeks, elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018, has run for Iowa's 2nd Congressional seat and lost to Loebsack three times. Steven Everly and Rick Phillips also appear on the Republican primary ballot for the 2nd Congressional District.
After finishing school in Washington, Borchardt "looked for some greener grass," he said. Young people often do. "I landed in Iowa City about 30 years ago."
Borchardt spent most of his life in manufacturing, he said, and now works in retail. "I grew up in southeast Iowa," Borchardt said. "That's where I hung out and took road trips and had friends and had fun."
Borchardt is married and has two children. "I've got a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old. I care what's going on," he said.
"I really like our president, Donald Trump. I like what he’s doing in Washington, stirring it up. I don’t like what the Democrats are doing at all," Borchardt said.
Politicians are elected to Congress and come home millionaires, but get nothing done, Borchardt said. "They point fingers and go home."
Borchardt doesn't want Congress to do too much, though. "I'm a small-government guy," he said.
"In my voting lifetime, I’ve only had two people represent me, Jim Leach and Dave Loebsack." Borchardt doesn't think that's a good thing. He believes in term limits — 12 years of consecutive service.
Borchardt's publicity information describes him as a Libertarian Republican, a cockeyed optimist and an information junkie. He wants a coherent immigration plan that welcomes immigrants without making them a burden to the welfare system.
Borchardt supports the Second Amendment to the Constitution and will not support additional laws for law-abiding gun owners. He is pro-life both for the unborn and for people at the end of life.
Borchardt wants to lower health-care costs, revamp the student loan system to make colleges more invested in student success, bring troops home from overseas and limit the growth of government to 3%-4% "until we grow ourselves to a balanced budget."
Iowa's primary election is scheduled for June 2. The election will determine which candidate will represent each party in the Nov. 3 general election.
In Iowa, a voter must be affiliated with a party in order to participate in its primary. However, a voter can change his or her political party affiliation on Election Day, creating what is effectively an open primary.
Absentee voting in the June 2 primary election will open on April 23, 40 days before the primary election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office will send absentee ballot applications to all active registered voters in the state in advance of the June primary.
