CLINTON — Grow Clinton Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction Stacy Borgeson was honored to be selected as one of 16 teams nationwide to participate in the first U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in Washington, D.C.
The program was put on in part by Jobs for the Future and other national partners. The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Service Area Job Quality Academy team comprises six individuals from Iowa Workforce Development, Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, union representation, and Grow Clinton. The collaborative group of local leaders focused on raising the standards for an equitable, sustainable, and prosperous economy.
The first Job Quality Academy Summit was held in Washington, D.C., from June 28-30 and featured many keynote speakers and panelists, including Julie Su, United States Deputy Secretary of Labor. Topics discussed included:
• The state of pay and compensation
• Building local partnerships around job quality principles
• Measuring job quality
• Amplifying worker voice
• Employer models for job quality
In addition, some other essential talking points included registered apprenticeships, compensation and wage inequality, structure, advancement, and the gender wage gap.
Job Quality looks different to many companies and industries across the board. The local group is committed to introducing the Good Jobs Principles identified by the United States Department of Commerce in conjunction with the United States Department of Labor. The local initiative will focus on teaching Good Jobs Principles to manufacturers in the eight counties which the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Service Area covers. Good Jobs Principles positively impact increasing wages, improving benefits, and impacting employee retention, satisfaction, performance, and engagement.
Job Quality Principles are a common framework used to evaluate employment policies.
“This was such a great opportunity," Borgeson said. "I am amazed by the knowledge and insight I gained in a few short days. We are ready to hit the ground running and look forward to getting to work before the second Summit in September.”
More information on the Job Quality Academy can be found at https://www.jff.org/job-quality-academy/ or by contacting Borgeson at sborgeson@growclinton.com.
