CAMANCHE — For the first time ever, part of the Boston Marathon was run in Clinton and Camanche.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf ran the course — selected by himself — without television cameras or international crowds. He ran alone through Clinton County, seen only by his wife Peg and son Benjamin and a few people who caught a glimpse of him as they went about their normal routines.
This 2020 marathon is historic, said Mike. Runners on all continents ran their own courses, created their own events and competed separately using the Boston Marathon app. People all over the world saw the famous Boston Marathon in slices in their own communities.
Runners posted their stories on the internet. "It really creates a sense of community, even though we're all separated," Mike said.
Peg reproduced the Boston Marathon finish line in chalk on the sidewalk by the Camanche High School football field Sunday morning and readied a gold cord for Mike to break through at the end of the race.
"Our first ever official Boston Marathon run here in little old Camanche," said Ben as he waited for his dad to reach the stadium to finish the marathon on the high school track.
Though Wolf took up running in 2008 to support sons Ben and Sam as they prepared for the Naval Academy, Mike's the one who's running marathons. "He's a stronger runner than I am," said Ben. "He's a real inspiration to me and to the whole family."
Wolf's other children weren't able to watch their dad's Boston Marathon run. Sam is still deployed, and daughter Isabel attends college at the University of Northern Iowa. "She was here last night to celebrate with him," Peg said Sunday.
Ben paced his dad for the final miles on the school track. "He's at the end of a marathon," said Ben. "I think I can keep up."
"On the last 5K, you kind of hit a wall," Mike said during a pre-race interview Friday. "That's kind of when your glycogen runs out." That's when it helps to have someone run with you to encourage you, Mike said.
"Running can be a little bit self-serving and it’s nice that you’re running for something bigger than yourself," said Wolf, who ran for the nonprofit organization Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.
"It’s just going to be a lot of fun. I think the Boston Marathon has made it really cool."
During Sunday's run, Peg led Mike along the route and recorded him at each milestone, naming the towns he would have run through at those mile markers, the last being Boston.
"I've never seen him during a marathon," Peg said. He's run 13 of them, but Peg has always waited at the finish line. This year she served as every water station along the route and as the finish-line crew.
Mike began the run south of Andover about 5:15 a.m., Peg said. He ran along Clinton's riverfront and on the Mississippi River Trail through Camanche a couple of times before hitting the high school track to finish the race.
When Mike's running app said he had completed 26 miles, the official Boston Marathon app said he had a mile to go. With the encouragement of his family, Mike circled the track a few more times and finished just after 10:30 a.m.
"The run was awesome," he said. "It was simple. It was humble. It was something for more than myself."
Wolf's entry into the marathon was provided by John Hancock, which donates guaranteed entries to select nonprofit organizations, the Council for a Strong America said in a press release last week. Fight Crime: Invest in Kids is a nationwide organization of police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors focused on preparing kids for productive lives and keeping them out of the criminal justice system.
“Over my 21-year career, I have seen firsthand how much better it is to prevent crime than to deal with the aftermath of it," Mike wrote in a fundraising letter for Invest in Kids last spring.
"We need to invest in programs and initiatives like high-quality early education, nutrition, afterschool, and physical activity that help children get on and stay on the right track, which is exactly what Fight Crime: Invest in Kids advocates for here in Iowa and at the federal level every day."
Wolf has worked with Kids First Academy in Camanche and is a board member for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. As a county prosecutor, he’s seen how a lack of support and social structure can propel children into the court system, through crimes they commit or through loss of a parent who was a victim or perpetrator of a crime, he said before a practice run in May.
Reaching children at an early age increases their chance of success, Wolf said. That’s what Invest in Kids tries to do. “I never made it where I am at without all the people who stopped to help me. ... We all need other people to help us to get where we’re at.”
