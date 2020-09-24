(Editor's note: Corrects the date of the ribbon cutting.)
CLINTON — The Clinton County Freedom Rock found its permanent home on Clinton’s riverfront last week in advance of artist Ray Bubba Sorensen’s arrival.
Sorensen has painted The Freedom Rock, a 60-ton boulder in rural Iowa, with a thank you for veterans every year since 1999, his website says. Sorensen was touched by the movie “Saving Private Ryan” and wanted to give veterans a unique recognition on Memorial Day.
Inspired by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s 99-county tour of Iowa, Sorensen decided to spread the message of The Freedom Rock to small communities across Iowa. The Freedom Rock Tour was born.
During summers, Sorensen and his family have traveled the state to paint Freedom Rocks in each county. The final 13 Iowa rocks are in process, the website says, and will be completed before the end of the year.
Clinton County’s is one of those stones.
With the help of Clinton’s Monument Committee, Engineering Department, Public Works Department and Seeser Crane, the city moved an 8-ton boulder to its circular foundation near the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Friday.
Sorensen is scheduled to paint the rock Oct. 5-15 with a mural that reflects the contributions of Clinton County’s veterans. The city set a ribbon cutting for Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
