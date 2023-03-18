Clinton National Bank President Jenny Boysen enjoys a challenge.
“I am proud to be the first female president of the largest community bank in the area,” she said in an interview with the Clinton Herald.
Boysen grew up in Thomson, Illinois. After graduating early from high school there, she worked her way through classes at Clinton Community College and Scott Community College, ultimately earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Ambrose University in 1990.
As a certified public accountant, Boysen spent three years as an accountant and auditor with McGladrey & Pullen before starting her career at Clinton National Bank in 1993 in the audit and operations departments. In 2017, she was named president.
Clinton National Bank was founded in 1865 by local lumber barons. In 2007, Boysen oversaw the acquisition of five new branches in Andover, Delmar, Miles, Preston, and Sabula. Today, there are 11 Clinton National Bank locations, including nine full-service offices, all contributing to the bank’s cumulative assets in excess of $400 million.
Boysen serves on the bank’s board of directors, is the current chair of Clinton Community College’s Paul B. Sharar Foundation and is on the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Governors. She is involved with United Way, was treasurer of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce (now Grow Clinton) from 2007 to 2022, and was also treasurer of the Clinton YWCA for nearly two decades. She continues to serve on the YWCA’s board of directors as vice chair with a passion for the YWCA’s mission to empower women.
Throughout the years of her involvement in the community, she’s been awarded the 2014-2015 Community Leader of the Year award, the 2016-2017 Above & Beyond award, the Andy Determann Memorial Award for Outstanding Board Member of 2020-2021, the Clinton Community College’s “Outstanding Friend of the College” award in 2018, and is honored to be a part of the YWCA Woman of Achievement Circle.
Boysen gets the most satisfaction, though, out of helping people achieve their financial goals and dreams.
“I enjoy getting to know them as I learn about their individual circumstances and any challenges they’re facing,” she says. “I try to help them reach good solutions. I also find it very rewarding to help mentor young team members, so they, too, can achieve their goals and dreams in their banking careers.”
Boysen coaches over 90 team members to meet the bank’s core values on a daily basis with a creative, fun, extroverted energy that inspires and has motivated her throughout her career.
“The longer I have been in our community,” she says, “the more I realize how it is such a caring community. The small family friendly atmosphere really suits me.”
Boysen has enjoyed living in Clinton with her husband, Keith, whom she married in March 1989 and with whom she has two, now grown, sons.
“We are expecting our first grandchild in the summer,” she says. “So we are looking forward to being grandparents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.