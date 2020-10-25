CLINTON — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz encouraged Clinton County voters to vote for President Donald Trump in the general election during a stop Friday in Clinton County.
Branstad, governor of Iowa until 2017, is back in Iowa after serving as the U.S. ambassador to China for three years and four months. Branstad wanted to get back to Iowa in time to tell why Trump and his leadership have been important in putting America first and correcting Chinese trade imbalance, Branstad stated.
Branstad said the Trump administration came into office committed to fairness and reciprocity in trade, and said that the Chinese had been stealing technology and not protecting intellectual property rights. For the first time in a long time, the United States imposed tariffs on China, Branstad said.
“Of course, they retaliated against our farmers,” Branstad said. “But President Trump insisted that we provide help to our farmers as we went through the process because farmers know we need fairness and reciprocity in the trade relationship. And the result is we finally got phase one trade agreement which does protect intellectual property rights, stops the stealing of technology and dramatically increases the purchase of agricultural and energy products from the United States.“
Branstad is proud of what Trump has accomplished and believes the country needs to continue to have his leadership to protect the country’s interests. It is pretty clear the country has a very important choice for the election, Branstad said. Trump reduced regulations, taxes and increased the income of American workers, Branstad said. The country cannot afford the Green New Deal and what presidential candidate Joe Biden wants to do, Branstad believes.
Branstad added that in nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court vacancy, Trump did what he promised, which was to appoint constructionists to restore an independent judiciary. Branstad, referencing the confirmation hearings, expressed disappointment in the Democrats.
“I’m really, really disappointed in the Democrats and what they’ve done,” Branstad said. “The games they play. First of all, demanding that she say how she would vote on certain issues that may come before the Supreme Court. It is unethical and illegal to ask a judge to do this.”
Branstad also thinks it is important that Joni Ernst is re-elected as United States senator so she can continue to help on key issues. She has been a fighter for ethanol, renewable energy and Iowa jobs, Branstad said. Ernst is challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
”It’s really tragic when you think that the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, is literally trying to buy this Senate seat,“ Branstad said. “They have spent over $120 million attacking Joni Ernst with lies and all kinds of misleading and inaccurate information, all because they don’t want a senator that’s going to represent you and represent Iowa.”
Holtz, touring with Branstad, believes there has not been anything fair about how Trump has been treated the last four years. Holtz said Trump has done what Trump said he would do, including with the wall and jobs, which he said is unheard of.
