CLINTON — Juliann Bray, of the A.C. Root Agency, was one of 12 local insurance agents who recently completed the ICAP Agent Academy, a four-part educational course hosted by the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.
She has received her status as an ICAP-Certified agent, or CSR. To maintain her ICAP-Certified status she needs to maintain annual attendance to the ICAP Agent Seminar, an education course that highlights coverages and exposures relevant to Iowa public entities.
ICAP was formed in 1986 as a group self-insurance program for Iowa public entities. The member-owned pool provides property and casualty coverage, risk-sharing facilities and risk management services to its members. The pool is acclaimed for its pricing, coverages and class of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.