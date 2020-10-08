CLINTON — Breast cancer survivor Celine Neumiller encourages women, even those under 40, to routinely check for signs of breast cancer.
Neumiller, of Cordova, Illinois, was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2019. The cancer was detected during her yearly mammogram. Neumiller said she does not have any family history of breast cancer or any other cancer.
“To be given the news that I had breast cancer was really scary,” Neumiller said. “It was kind of traumatic. I cried and then I decided it was time to fight. And that’s what a lot of cancer survivors say. First you cry, then you fight. And it just seems to be like our motto.”
Neumiller said not knowing anyone who had cancer, she heard the word cancer and automatically thought of a death sentence. She said this is not the way it is with breast cancer. As she went into treatment, she learned that it is curable.
“It’s the most curable of all the cancers is what the oncologist told me,” Neumiller said. “So I talked to her and she helped me calm my fears and she prayed with me and she was just amazing through everything. She offered her support as much as she could.”
Neumiller said she joined a couple Facebook groups for breast cancer survivors. She said the women in the groups ”know what you’re going through” and are supportive.
Neumiller said that after the diagnosis, she underwent a lumpectomy in November and started chemotherapy treatments in December. She received four rounds of treatment every other week for eight weeks. She then received 12 additional weeks of treatment, which was administered once a week for 12 weeks. She completed chemotherapy treatments in May and was given a few weeks off from treatment before beginning radiation treatment as part of her treatment plan. She had 25 radiation treatments to the lymph nodes and 33 radiation treatments to the breast. The treatment was daily, Monday through Friday. Neumiller’s treatment plan now consists of a checkup every three weeks.
She added she wants to bring awareness that a breast cancer diagnosis is a bump in the road, “like a speed bump in your life.”
“You get over it and it will get better,” Neumiller said. “It’s not a death sentence. And sometimes people think ‘I’m not going to get a mammogram because what if I have cancer?’ I’ve heard this before. Somebody’s actually said that to me. And I say to them ‘If you don’t catch it early, it’s going to be too late. So you feel fine now. You’re feeling great. But what’s going to happen in a year or two when you don’t feel good anymore and you go in for treatment and it’s too late and it’s all over your body?’”
Neumiller noted one in eight women will get some form of breast cancer in their lifetime. She said early detection is key. She stressed performing monthly breast exams and contacting a doctor if a lump is found. She also stressed the need for yearly mammograms, which are covered by most insurance plans, she said. She noted if someone does not have insurance, the Susan B. Komen Foundation can help with the cost.
“There are young women that get breast cancer,” Neumiller said. “There are older women that get breast cancer. I was 51 when I was diagnosed. There are people in that Facebook group who are 18, 21.
“And I really do want people to know that it can happen at any age.”
