CLINTON – Gilda’s Club Quad Cities has been working to establish a presence in Clinton since 2017, and even though the club hasn’t seen the local interest it desires, Program Director Kelsey Allen says they have no intention of decreasing their efforts.
“I think it’s just getting the word out,” Allen says. “I’m actually from the Clinton area. I was born and raised there, so it’s extra special to me that we see that community being served.”
Gilda’s Club is an emotional and social support community with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its services are available free, not only for people who’ve been diagnosed with cancer, but for their friends, family, caregivers, or anyone else whose life has been impacted in any way by cancer.
When Mercy Medical Center Clinton, which is now MercyOne, noted in its 2016-2018 community needs assessment that the incidence rate of breast cancer in Clinton County was higher than the national average and the death rate due to any type of cancer was higher than the state average as well, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities realized a need for support in Clinton.
The club reached out to form a relationship with Mercy Medical Center, beginning a monthly cancer support group at Zion Lutheran Church before the COVID pandemic brought warnings against such gatherings and caused the club to experience a setback in reaching people in Clinton.
“I think we’re still trying to establish ourselves with MercyOne,” Allen says, but as of January, a monthly support group regularly meets again and a monthly workshop is also offered. Each incorporate one of the club’s five core components: support groups, educational opportunities including a Medicare open enrollment workshop, healthy lifestyle programs such as yoga classes, social connections like the annual “Noogiefest” Halloween party or walking and book clubs, and resource/referral help.
Program manager Vicente Solis facilitates a welcome meeting inside Clinton’s YWCA on the third Tuesday of every month that’s directly followed by a support group meeting. On average, he says, three or four individuals attend the support group.
“We’re really trying to build the group up and get more people involved,” he says. “We’re really trying to get out there, do different things and see what catches on and what doesn’t.”
Solis primarily works with children, teens and families. One workshop he was to lead, called “What do I tell the kids” went without a single individual’s registration for it, even though his own personal story involving both his grandmother’s and aunt’s illnesses demonstrates what workshops like this have to offer.
“Cancer’s impacted my life,” he says, “but the thing was, it was never talked about in my family. We knew something was going on with my aunt when she lost her hair and she would wear head wraps and stuff, but the adults never talked to us about it… I probably would have learned a lot more if someone was talking to me about what cancer was and what that looked like.”
Gilda’s Club was founded in memory of Gilda Radner, best known for her comedy on the TV show Saturday Night Live, who died in 1989 from ovarian cancer. Radner’s husband, Gene Wilder, her psychotherapist Joanna Bull, and her friends created the group in 1995 after Radner had spoken out publicly before her death about the need for support of people diagnosed with cancer as well as their loved ones.
Call (563) 326-7504 or visit www.gildasclubqc.org to learn more about Gilda’s Club programs in Clinton and surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.