DEWITT — Laura Cavanagh always has been faithful about getting a mammogram every year — actually, she gets two throughout the year.
Years ago, the special education teacher at Central DeWitt Middle School developed an infection in a milk duct in her right breast while nursing her son, Brady.
Due to the scar tissue that developed as a result of the infection, Laura typically has to have a second mammogram just to ensure all is well.
So, in 2018, when she received a call-back to schedule a second appointment, she wasn’t fazed.
Laura, together with her husband, Marty, and children, Mya and Brady, left for a trip to South Padre Island after her first mammogram that year.
When they returned, Laura went in for her follow-up appointment. She remembers instinctively opening up the right side of her gown for the mammographer.
“She said, ‘No, it’s the left (breast) we want to look at,’” Laura recalled. “So, I knew it was worse than I thought.”
Her sister had been diagnosed with breast cancer — thankfully, a mild case. But it was determined their cases were not genetic in nature.
Early that September, Laura officially was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. While the doctor reassured her it was caught early, she remembers her first thought after hearing the news.
“I felt scared for my kids,” Laura related. “Until I had the genetic testing done, I was fearful for Mya.”
While she required no chemotherapy or radiation, her doctor did suggest a mastectomy. She underwent the surgery Oct. 12.
What was most surprising to Laura was the number of people who had been diagnosed with breast cancer — either years ago, more recently and some right around the exact same time — who contacted her once they got word of her diagnosis.
“Tons of people reached out,” Laura shared. “They were all so helpful and supportive. They helped me find the right surgeon … that was really beneficial for me. I just wanted to have a good surgeon for the mastectomy; I wasn’t worried about reconstructive surgery. My fear of being ill was far more important that what I would look like.”
While she doesn’t like to compare her diagnosis to that of anyone else, Laura said she never would want to go through any more than she had to herself.
Therefore, she does have a few words of advice to anyone who puts off getting their mammogram or has been diagnosed and doesn’t know exactly where to turn or what to do next.
“I’ve said ‘I’m too busy’ before,” Laura said, when it comes time to schedule her annual mammogram. “There were times I should have gone earlier and backed out. But you’re playing with fire.
“My advice, if you’re diagnosed, is to find people who know good doctors … finding a doctor with bedside manner is key. If you’re available to get your mammogram when you’re supposed to get it, just do it and avoid all the grief. If it’s caught early, consider yourself lucky.”
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
