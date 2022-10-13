CLINTON – Sally Schroeder has always been diligent about getting her mammograms.
Even with no history of breast cancer in her family, she would consistently have them done at Medical Associates in Clinton and later at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and would follow up at home with self-exams to check for lumps or abnormalities.
“I get my mammograms regularly, every year,” she said. “Even during COVID.”
That’s why it came as a surprise when after a routine mammogram last fall she received a telephone call informing her that her recent mammogram showed normal calcifications, but there were some small white spots on the left breast and a second mammogram was needed to hone in on that area. That mammogram confirmed a cluster of small white calcifications that concerned the medical team.
She was referred to Dr. James Olney at Morrison Community Hospital, in Morrison, Illinois, who performed a calcification removal procedure on her. On Oct. 5, 2021 she got the call telling her it was cancer. It was invasive ductal carcinoma. She would never have felt the cancer at that point, and probably not until it had grown into a lump.
She was given a choice of having a lumpectomy or a mastectomy. She chose the lumpectomy, which removed all the cancer. All of the margins were clear as were the lymph nodes.
So why the chemo and radiation plan, she asked. What she learned was how her type of cancer needed to be treated.
With invasive ductal carcinoma, the cancer cells show up in the ducts and spread to other parts of the breast tissue. Sometimes the cancer cells spread to other parts of the body.
“Liken it to a dandelion that has gone to seed and you blow on it and you don’t know where the seeds are going,” she said. “The chemo is pretty much preventive to get everything.”
She began chemotherapy in December 2021 and had four chemo treatments three weeks apart and then a month off before beginning a 20-session run of radiation treatments in March.
“Your treatment is very specific treatment to your markers,” she said.
A year after diagnosis, Schroeder is doing well. She had her first mammogram, post-treatment, in August.
“Everything looked good,” she said. “And all my blood work has looked good and everything has been in normal ranges.”
She will have doctor visits and blood tests every three months for two years. At that point, she will see the doctor every six months until she reaches the five-year point. After that, she will visit the doctor once a year.
“There’s my platform: Get your annual mammograms,” she said, stressing that women with dense breast tissue, as she does, also carry risks because there is more tissue to get through. “I’ve had so many people since this happened, and I’ve been pretty open, and so many people are like ‘I need to get my mammogram.’ And I’m like ‘yes you do, you do.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.