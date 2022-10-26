CLINTON – In 2021, as reported by the University of Iowa, 315 females in Clinton County were diagnosed with new cases of breast cancer.
The Cancer Treatment Centers of America says there’s a 7 to 11% chance that survivors of these cases will experience a recurrence within the first five years following treatment.
“I looked at it as a bump in the road, or maybe a lump in the road,” says Cindi Lind of Camanche, a breast cancer survivor of 14 years. Lind underwent a mastectomy of her right breast after being diagnosed with stage zero cancer in May 2008.
During her surgery, however, more cancer cells and a tumor were found. Her stage zero breast cancer, at that moment, suddenly became stage 3A.
“I was kind of a mess,” Lind says of the time that followed during which she went through 15 months of chemotherapy treatments, radiation treatments and medications. But, with the help of a strong support system, she wasn’t going to let cancer stop her from living her life, she said.
For the sake of maintaining normalcy, she’d go through a radiation treatment during her lunch hour, then return to work for the day.
Following treatment, Lind took medications prescribed to her to prevent her cancer’s recurrence. She saw the doctor every month to do blood work, and when all tests came back with clear results, she began seeing him every two months, then every three, and less often until now, when she returns for follow-up appointments just once a year.
For those who do experience recurrent breast cancer, it most often appears within the first three years after treatment, according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Recurrence after five years, referred to as late recurrence, is rare but possible.
Lind says, with unwavering positivity, that she trusts completely in the Lord that she’s going to remain cancer free. She has decorated everything in her life with pink, including her Prius adorned with a pink stripe.
“I know this sounds really crazy,” she says, “but I’m really not sorry that it happened.”
The experience strengthened her faith and allowed her the opportunity to help others going through the same thing.
Lind began making breast cancer survivor kits during the time following her illness that consist of little pink baskets with small items like candy kisses, bracelets, hats, pens and stickers inside – everything pink – for anyone she hears of that has, or has had, breast cancer, and inspiringly share her positivity as a survivor.
If interested in obtaining one, call Lind at (563) 357-3212.
