CLINTON — Anyone who purchased and paid for street pavers or bricks from the City of Clinton must pick them up by Friday, July 31, the city announced Thursday.
Bids for the remainder of the bricks will be taken Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. All bids must be received in the Engineering Department at City Hall in a sealed envelope. Buyers must clean the area of all partial bricks, broken bricks, and brick debris by Monday, Aug. 31.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
