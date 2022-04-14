Transportation officials are cautiously optimistic that an injection of federal aid might bring overdue repairs to area bridges.
Chandra Ravada is transportation director for Regional Planning Affiliation 8, which oversees transportation improvements and maintenance in Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties. Details are still being ironed out in Washington D.C. and Des Moines, but he and others hope the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last fall will move some projects up on their calendars.
“We are waiting for official numbers to come through,” said Ravada. “Then we will work with cities and counties” to update construction plans, if needed.”
Also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the measure’s $110 billion for road projects could double federal funding for repairs to bridges in Iowa.
That would come to $86 million a year through 2026, although spending priorities are still being determined.
“Will counties see funding double? It’s a little premature to say that,” said Stuart Anderson, director of transportation development for the Iowa Department of Transportation. “It’s safe to say there will be a significant increase in bridge funding.”
RPA8 manages about $2.4 million this year in federal transportation funds for its member counties.
“That amount will be changing now,” Ravada said. “It will be going up.”
By how much, and where the additional money will be spent, is still being worked out.
“We are working on an update” that should be completed in May, Ravada said. “This is a five-year-old plan.”
The current plan calls for 10 bridge replacements and a bridge-deck replacement over the next four years, Ravada said.
The Federal Highway Administration counts 4,571 Iowa bridges, about 19 percent of the state’s total, as structurally deficient, with at least one key structural element in poor condition or worse. That’s the second-highest share of deficient bridges in the country, behind only West Virginia.
Iowa, Illinois, and the federal government share responsibility for maintaining Clinton’s two bridges over the Mississippi River. Repairs this year to the U.S. Highway 30 span, rated in poor condition and structurally deficient, should address those issues, said Sam Shea, regional transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
“The structural deficiency is going to be addressed with the repair this year,” Shea said. “We think we’ll get it back” off the list of deficient structures.
Both bridges are scheduled for $2 million in maintenance this year, Anderson said, with costs split between Iowa and Illinois. Shea said the work will be scheduled to ensure both spans aren’t closed or restricted at the same time.
Both bridges will have routine annual maintenance, with the Highway 136 span also getting a new layer of pavement. That bridge is rated in Fair condition on IDOT’s inventory.
Federal bridge-repair money will be allocated to states according to their number of substandard bridges, Anderson said. IDOT is conferring with county officials and regional planning agencies to determine how much is passed along.
“We do have a great number of poor-condition bridges, but most of those are on the county road system,” Anderson said.
This year’s bridge repair and replacements are already determined. Counties, cities, and regional planners are working on budgets and schedules for the fiscal year that begins in July. The prospect for increased funding has them considering work for subsequent years, too.
“Clinton County is in pretty good shape with respect to its bridges due to the fact the county has had its own bridge crew for over 30 years,” County Engineer Todd Kinney wrote in an email.
Clinton County is responsible for more than 300 bridges on its county roads, according to Kinney.
“Maintenance of the existing system is the largest future problem for RPA 8 members,” according to the agency’s annual transportation plan, approved in late January. “RPA 8 members will need more funding than is available to maintain the existing system over the next twenty years. The demand for road maintenance will limit the region’s ability to fund any new construction projects.”
The plan noted the agency is responsible for maintaining 435 bridges in unincorporated areas and 27 in cities that aren’t part of the state road system.
“Many of these bridges are approaching the end of their useful life and will need to be replaced in the next twenty years,” the plan stated.
Repairs to even the smallest bridges can cost more than $100,000, with complete replacements running to $10 million.
The bill allocates Iowa $4.3 billion for highway projects, according to the office of Rep. Cindy Axne. The West Des Moines Democrat was the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for the act. The state may also tap some of the $12.5 billion Bridge Replacement Program that’s part of the legislation.
Anderson noted Congress has yet to appropriate the money included in the infrastructure act, and states are still waiting for the federal Department of Transportation’s guidance on how other funding included in the bill may be spent. The bill also includes $18 million a year to “improve the resiliency of the highway system” that might include bridge upgrades, for example.
“There’s a couple programs like that where we just need more guidance,” Anderson said. “We’re hoping to get that soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.