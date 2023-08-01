MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse brings screenwriter and playwright Steve Martin and chart-topping singer-songwriter Edie Brickell’s American musical inspired by their Grammy Award-winning collaboration “Love Has Come For You.”
"Bright Star" features nearly 20 new songs — Americana with a touch of rock — and tells a beguiling tale that unfolds in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina between 1923 and 1945. "Bright Star" runs from Aug. 3-13.
Billy Cane, a young soldier just home from World War II, meets Alice Murphy, the brilliant editor of a southern literary journal. Together they discover a powerful secret that alters their lives. "Bright Star "makes its TLP debut with this entertaining musical of enduring love, family ties, and the light of forgiveness that shines from a bright star.
“In choosing Bright Star for TLP’s season, I was particularly drawn to its bluegrass music,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. “We heard a lot of positive comments for this type of music two years ago when we did "The Robber Bridegroom", so it seemed a natural choice.”
"Bright Star" is directed and choreographed by Amy Marie McCleary. She comes directly from Circa 21, where she directed and choreographed their production of "Escape to Margaritaville". Music direction is by Oliver Townsend, scenic designs are by Dan Danielowski, costume designs by Maya Faye Gordon, props design by Sydney Vega Pauley, lighting design by Frey Bendele, wig design by Josh Medina, and sound design by Dillon Allen. The production stage manager is Elaina Veasey.
TLP’s production features two long-time TLP favorites who are returning to the Playhouse for "Bright Star". In the role of Daddy Cane is Jim Blanchette. Blanchette appeared in several shows at TLP in the 1980s and 1990s. John Chase returns in the role of Daddy Murphy. Other cast members include Isabella Andrews (Alice Murphy), Bryant Howard (Jimmy Ray), Keaton Miller (Billy), and Olivia De Jager (Margo).
“It is a kind of music that we have not often heard in our theatre,” said Danielowski. “I loved imagining our company singing to the accompaniment of a fiddle, banjo and mandolin — with audience members tapping their feet in time.”
Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.
