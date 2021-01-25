Ole Man Winter has turned the backwater lakes of Beaver Island into an ice rink. This Winter Wonderland hasn’t stopped the forestry restoration component of the Beaver Island Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project.
This project began in October 2018 and initially had an anticipated two-year completion period. However, floodwaters in 2019 delayed construction for several months and project modifications resulted in a revised completion date of November 2022.
The first two years were focused on excavating over 500,000 cubic yards of material from backwater lakes within the interior of Beaver Island. This material was placed on adjacent shorelines to raise the elevation several feet that will accommodate the planting of hardwood trees that can survive intermittent flooding.
The excavations resulted in deepening of the lake channels that has greatly improved fish habitat, especially overwintering habitat. Excavations removed approximately a 6-foot-deep layer of material within these channels that varies by lake and ranges from 50 to 300 feet in width.
Shallow water typically does not provide adequate oxygen for fish to survive in winter, especially if ice is present. The deeper depths were enhanced with anchored logs to attract fish. This is good news for our local sport fishers.
Other work has included the completion of a rock closing structure on the Upper Cut inlet along Beaver Slough to minimize sediment flowing into the project area, a rock chevron constructed at the head of Albany Island to protect it from erosion, and rock protection placed along its east shoreline to protect it from wind/wave action. Rock protection was also placed along the southwest shoreline of the Lower Cut.
Contractors have been busy the last several months working in the upper end of Beaver Island with tree planting efforts and thinning treatments. To date, they have completed supplemental planting efforts on 73 acres. This has included the planting of oak, hickory, walnut, coffeetree, catalpa, river birch and sycamore trees and 10 species of native shrubs.
In total, they planted 498 trees and shrubs that will greatly increase the diversity of the area and will provide ample foraging, nesting, and shelter for a multitude of wildlife species, including pollinators, birds, and mammals, for decades to come. The tree-cutting efforts for the thinning treatments is currently at 50% completion.
The 120 acres identified to benefit from the thinning treatments are divided into three different areas that vary in the selection of size, species, and quantity of trees to be cut down. Even though the selection of trees to be cut down varies, the overall goal is the same across the treatment areas: to improve growth of trees left uncut and that of the trees that were planted. Planting and cutting efforts are expected to be completed by November 2021.
We are fortunate to have multiple habitat restoration projects funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Upper Mississippi River Restoration program. The Steamboat Island project, located 8 miles south of Beaver Island and the Lower Pool 13 project, located 6 miles north of Beaver Island, are currently advancing in the planning process. This premiere river habitat restoration program is extremely important to ensure habitat diversity within the Upper Mississippi River.
