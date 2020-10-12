SAVANNA, Ill. — Youth deer hunters were greeted by sunshine, blue sky and brilliant fall colors at the Youth Deer Hunt over the weekend at the Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna.
However, near record heat, mosquitoes, biting flies and biting gnats also welcomed the young hunters. And on top of it all, deer were abiding by COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing themselves from the hunters.
This special deer hunt for youths ages 10-17 began in 2007 and is conducted in areas that are closed to public access due to ongoing environmental cleanup at this shuttered military installation, the Savanna Army Depot. This year, 27 youth hunters participated and six hunters were first-timers. Four girls participated and two of them harvested a deer. A total of three deer were harvested that included two bucks and one doe.
Eleven-year-old Emersyn Kilburg celebrated her birthday by hunting for the first time at Lost Mound and harvesting the largest deer, an 8-point buck. Her cousin, Lauren Kilburg, harvested a large adult doe.
Refuge staff members had to change many of the guidelines for administering the youth hunt this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A deer check station to determine age, weight and sample for Chronic Wasting Disease of each deer could not be used due to safety precautions for social distancing. Apparently, the deer became aware of the COVID-19 precautions and social distanced as they played hide and seek with the hunters.
Seth Nelson assisted hunters with his deer-tracking dogs, bloodhound Kimber and German shepherd Maverick. Teddy Robbins was assistant dog handler. Nelson is co-owner of Down Deer Recovery. This is the fourth year Down Deer Recovery has assisted youth hunters by providing deer-tracking services for them.
The dogs rely on their keen ability of scent to assist hunters in finding deer. The dogs don’t follow a blood trail like hunters have to do in order to find a deer. Instead, the dogs follow the scent of a stress pheromone released through the hooves of a wounded deer and will walk past a deer that is not wounded.
“Lost Mound provides a unique hunting opportunity for youth,” said Lost Mound Site Manager Alan Anderson. “There are 35 hunt sites and many of our youth harvest their first deer here due to the high-quality hunt.”
The Refuge also conducts two other special deer hunts at the Lost Mound Unit, one specifically for hunters with disabilities and for the second year, a hunt open to all applicants. These special hunts require a tremendous effort on the part of Refuge staff and volunteers that enjoy the opportunity to work with hunters.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited Refuge in the United States. It extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Albany, Illinois, protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, and a variety of other wildlife. The 240,000-acre Refuge was established in 1924.
