In early December, Ole Man Winter temporarily turned the backwater lakes of Beaver Island into an ice rink for ducks and geese. Prior to the freeze-up, workers hastily placed large dead tree logs in the deepened areas of these backwaters to ensure that fish would stay happy this winter.
The Beaver Island Habitat Restoration and Enhancement Project began in October 2018 with an anticipated two-year completion period. However, floodwaters in 2019 delayed construction for several months. The wetland restoration part of the project is nearing completion while the forest restoration project is ongoing.
This project has excavated hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of material from backwater lakes within the interior of Beaver Island. The material was placed on adjacent shorelines to raise the elevation several feet that allowed the planting of hardwood trees that should survive intermittent flooding.
The excavations resulted in deepening of the lake channels that has greatly improved fish habitat, especially overwintering habitat. Excavations removed approximately a six-foot-deep layer of material within these channels that vary by lake and ranges from 50 to 300 feet in width.
Shallow water typically does not provide adequate oxygen for fish to survive in winter, especially if ice is present. The deeper depths were enhanced with the anchored logs to attract fish. This is also good news for our local sport fishers.
Other work has included the completion of a rock closing structure on the Upper Cut inlet along Beaver Slough to minimize sediment flowing into the project area, a rock chevron was constructed at the head of Albany Island to protect it from erosion and rock protection was placed along its east shoreline to protect it from wind/wave action. Rock protection was also placed along the southwest shoreline of the Lower Cut.
Tree planting efforts and thinning treatments are continuing in the upper end of Beaver Island. This has included the planting of oak, hickory, walnut, coffeetree, catalpa, river birch, sycamore trees and 10 species of native shrubs.
The 120 acres of forest undergoing thinning treatments are divided into three different areas that vary in the selection of size, species, and quantity of trees to be cut down. Even though the selection of trees to be removed varies, the overall goal is the same across the treatment areas; improve growth of trees left uncut and that of the trees that are planted.
We are fortunate to have multiple habitat restoration projects funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Upper Mississippi River Restoration program. The Steamboat Island project, located eight miles south of Beaver Island and the Lower Pool 13 project, located six miles north of Beaver Island, are currently advancing in the planning process. This premiere river habitat restoration program is extremely important to ensure habitat diversity within the Upper Mississippi River.
