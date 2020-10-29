Thousands of ducks, geese, swans and cranes are migrating through our area to dine on local veggies and sushi. Their trek to southern wintering grounds follows the Mississippi River staying in front of ice and snow conditions in the north. The front line flocks of puddle ducks are frequenting the marshes while the diving ducks are trawling the open water of the main river channel, taking advantage of slow moving fish impacted by the cold water temperatures.
Forty percent of all migratory North American waterfowl and shorebirds travel the Mississippi River Flyway that stretches 2,300 miles. This incredible journey by our winged friends takes them from their southern wintering grounds to as far north as Canada. The 261-mile long Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge was established in 1924 to conserve riverine habitat on 240,000 acres for the benefit of many migratory wildlife species.
Migrating puddle ducks arrived here in early September with blue-winged teal leading the trek south. Puddlers (surface feeders) are primarily vegetarian and insectivorous and prefer warmer water temperatures that support wetland plant growth and insect activity. Divers eat a variety of fish, snails, mussels and tubers.
Migrating waterfowl are long distance travelers. They endure many hazards including ice storms, high winds, disease, predation and hunting pressure. A deadly disease, trematodiasis, is becoming common in our area especially north of Clinton in lower Pool 13 affecting primarily blue-winged teal and coot. This disease is caused by parasites that live within the non-native faucet snail and when eaten by waterfowl cause intestinal bleeding that results in death.
Trematodiasis is common in northern Mississippi River areas, especially around La Crosse, where thousands of waterfowl die annually that includes nearly every duck species. The bad news is that the parasite is expanding its range by infecting other species of native snails, a delicacy of waterfowl.
Tundra swans began arriving in mid-October and typically stay to celebrate Thanksgiving. Tundra swans are one of the most melodic of waterfowl species in our area. They continually vocalize in flight and on the ground.
Another vocal species is the sandhill crane. Their numbers will reach several hundred birds with multiple flights daily between the Mississippi River backwaters and the harvested farm fields.
Snow geese, blue geese and white-fronted geese make up the more colorful goose arrivals. Their voices echo a musical serenade in the marshes.
Our local bald eagle trio are hastily building a new nest after the August 10 derecho toppled their old one. Unfortunately, we will not be able to affix a spying webcam on the new nest out of concern that we could disturb nest building activities. Plans are to install a webcam in fall 2021 after the young eaglets have left the nest.
We are truly fortunate to have such an abundance and variety of waterbirds at our back door. The waterfowl migration is underway and provides a great opportunity to view many species of ducks, geese, swans and cranes. Take the time to get out and enjoy the riverfront view.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and a volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
