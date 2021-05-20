CAMANCHE – Camanche is set to receive over $600,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan, City Administrator Andrew Kida said Tuesday.
The city is slated to receive $604,500 from the plan, which was developed by the federal government and earmarks allocations for municipalities. The main areas the city can use the funding for is water, sewer and broadband costs, Kida said.
Kida has a meeting Thursday with Clinton officials to discuss the potential iFiber network, he said.
"We certainly would be interested in doing a loop off of that," Kida said. "I asked them to estimate what it would take to do that. And it's really not a significant amount of money."
If Camanche is going to use the money for broadband infrastructure, Kida recommends the city allocate enough funding for the backbone to connect all the city's facilities with the fiber network. The city's antenna outside city hall is one thing that is slowing the city down on the project, Kida said.
"That is a line of sight link over to the fire department," Kida said. "Which connects then to the police department and public works. And that is our intranet...That's how we're able to access our server in the police department. We do that with line of sight antennas. Well, if we're all on the same fiber backbone, we don't have to do that anymore."
If the city has enough fiber backbone coming into a city building, the city can turn that into something that taps off fiber to the home, Kida said. This could provide the city an opportunity to become an internet provider within the city, he said.
Councilman Brent Brightman suggested the city consider utilizing funding for the sewer lines down by the river. City Engineer Dan Scolchenberger said the estimate to line the sewer laterals of just the main sewer lines from Third Street south to the river was about $500,000. The estimated cost to clean, televise, line and manhole rehab of all the sewer lines in that area is about $800,000 to $1 million, Solchenberger said.
The city could also consider using the funding to improve the city's website, Kida said. Kida is the only individual who works on the website, he said. It is a daunting task, he said.
Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis believes the city should have a paid individual working on the city website, he said.
"I think it's something that we should be able to pay somebody to do," Willis said. "I don't think that we should be spending your time revamping our website."
The funding needs to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026, Kida said. The council did not take any action on how to utilize the funding.
