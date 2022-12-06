CLINTON – Two Clinton brothers are jailed in Clinton County on robbery and various weapons charges, accused of holding a Clinton woman at gunpoint and for shooting guns the next day inside the Clinton apartment complex where the brothers reside.
Sean B. Lass, 22, and Kevin M. Lass, 20, both of 557 Sixth Ave. South, are charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and interference with officials acts.
The charges stem from two separate events, one in a Clinton restaurant parking lot and the other at the brothers’ residence.
According to court documents, officers were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. Saturday to McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., Clinton, for a reported weapons violation. A female had called 911 reporting her ex-boyfriend Kevin Lass and his brother, Sean, had held a handgun to her head while the three were in her vehicle in the parking lot, and that she was able to exit the vehicle to get to the bathroom, court documents state.
During an interview with Clinton police, the woman stated she drove her vehicle to pick up Kevin and Sean to get something to eat shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. She said Kevin and Sean exited their apartment at 557 Sixth Ave. South, entered her car and threatened to shoot her. The woman told police Sean had a black Taurus semi-automatic handgun in his hand and was sitting in the rear passenger seat.
During the car ride, she said, Sean threatened to kill the woman multiple times, pointed the gun at her and at several points put the muzzle of the handgun to the back of her head, according to court documents.
The woman, who said she was in fear, stated that Kevin and Sean demanded that she pull over into McDonald’s so Kevin could get in the driver’s seat. At McDonald’s, the woman was able to exit and go into the bathroom to call 911. Police say video surveillance from McDonald’s support the woman’s statements to police.
According to court documents, the woman also told police that an incident occurred between 11 p.m. Dec. 2 and 1 a.m. Dec. 3 when she went over to Kevin’s new apartment at 557 Sixth Ave. South. The woman stated that while she was over at the apartment, Kevin and Sean demanded to see her cell phone because they thought she was talking to someone else. She said Sean grabbed the cell phone from her hand and looked through it and that Sean was in possession of what she referred to as Kevin’s “red gun”.
Police say the woman showed police a photo of the gun and it appeared to be an AK-47 rifle with red wood grain. The woman said Kevin got in the driver’s seat of the woman’s vehicle and Sean got in the rear passenger seat with the AK-47. She stated she was in the front passenger seat and Sean was pointing the rifle at her while Kevin drove to Clinton National Bank’s ATM on Sixth Avenue South. The woman said Sean threatened to kill her multiple times during the drive and also placed the muzzle of the rifle to the back of her head.
The woman said Sean demanded that she give Kevin her Clinton National Bank ATM Card, Kevin took the card from her and made two transactions with the card totaling approximately $460. The woman stated she did not authorize the ATM transactions and that Sean and Kevin worked together to secure the money that Kevin put in his wallet.
Kevin then drove back to the apartment. The woman told police that this was the only relationship she had been in, that she was “used to it” and that she was in fear for her life. She told police that she didn’t report this incident due to being afraid of the multiple threats of being killed, according to court documents.
The following day, on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived and saw Sean Lass and Kevin Lass standing in the three-seasons room at 557 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 3. Court documents state officers saw Sean holding a handgun and Kevin holding a long rifle, later identified as an AK-47.
Officers ordered the brothers to exit the residence. Sean and Kevin exited while still holding the firearms and were detained by officers. According to court records, through the course of the investigation it was learned that a citizen had heard gunshots and walked to the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South, where he heard two males yelling and heard one male state “I will kill you”. The citizen said he saw two males pointing guns and yelling “Get back”. The citizen ran home. The citizen said he believed the two males were pointing guns at officers and himself.
Court documents state a search warrant was executed at the apartment. Officers recovered two spent casings and four other casings from inside the apartment. Kevin admitted to officers that he had discharged his AK-47, court records state. Kevin also said Sean had discharged his handgun inside the residence, which is a multi-unit apartment complex that was occupied by other tenants at the time that Sean and Kevin discharged their weapons. One of the tenants exited his apartment and jumped off the entryway in fear, police wrote in the court documents.
The brothers were taken to the Clinton Police Department for an interview. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin admitted that he and Sean were involved in the incident at McDonald’s as well as the incident at Clinton National Bank, court documents state. Kevin admitted that he was in the car on the ride to McDonald’s threatening the woman and that Sean was pointing a firearm at her. Kevin also admitted to taking money out of the woman’s account through the ATM while Sean was pointing a firearm at her inside the car, court records state.
The brothers are being held in the Clinton County Jail and must post $100,000 bond, cash only, to be released. Their preliminary hearings are set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13. Clinton attorney David Zimmerman has been appointed to represent Sean Lass, while Clinton attorney Mary Wolfe has been appointed to represent Kevin Lass.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.
