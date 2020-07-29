CLINTON — District Court Judge John Telleen has ordered an Illinois man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse to undergo a competency evaluation.
Telleen on Tuesday ordered Kenneth A. Brown, 20, of Moline, Illinois, to undergo the evaluation. Brown is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
The order says the court found probable cause Brown is suffering from a mental disorder that may prevent Brown from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting in his defense. Defense attorney Eric Dale filed an application for a competency evaluation last week. The order says the motion was not resisted by the State.
Brown is ordered to be evaluated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coralville. The court further ordered the state psychiatrist to provide any medical treatment necessary to Brown to complete the evaluation. This includes prescribing and administering medications as necessary and appropriate to treat Brown’s illness even if it is against Brown’s will, the order says.
The order states the court is to be provided with a written report of the competency evaluation within 10 days of the evaluation. Copies of the evaluation are to be marked confidential and provided to defense counsel and the prosecutor.
According to a court affidavit, at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 3, an officer was sent to a Clinton residence for the reported sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. The child said he was assaulted by Brown in the living room of the residence.
An officer conducted a recorded interview with Brown at the Clinton Police Department on Feb. 27, and Brown admitted to committing multiple sexual acts with the juvenile, the affidavit says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.