BRYANT — As rain and sleet fell Friday, Brittany and Roman Dombrowski stood by their truck on a quiet country road five miles north of Elvira, the rubble from their home burning behind them.
The two-story, square farmhouse at 1813 390th Avenue was a dream for the couple when they bought it in April. "We were so excited to be hobby farmers," Roman said.
The dream was short-lived. The house was reduced to ashes in the early hours of the first day of the year.
Brittany and Roman had gone out for dinner New Year's Eve, but they were home by 10:30 p.m. and didn't bother to stay up until midnight to watch 2021 arrive. Their sleep was short.
"The dog woke us up at 2:15 in the morning," Brittany said. The house was hazy with smoke, and the couple hurried outside with their dog and cat. Roman called 911.
The fire department arrived about 26 minutes after he called, Roman said, but by 4:30 a.m. the house was a pile of ashes.
The house was insured, and the couple will stay with Roman's mother until they find another place, the Dombrowskis said.
The couple was grateful to be unharmed and to have saved their pets from the smoke, even though they lost a lot of sentimental items. The couple likes to travel, Brittany said, and they lost all the souvenirs from their trips.
Brittany lost things she'd inherited from her grandmother, all of her genealogy research and the couple lost all of its wedding photos and mementos.
A neighbor stopped by the side of the road to offer his sympathy and to hear about the fire. He wasn't the first. "We've already had people reach out," Brittany said.
Smoke rolled across the country road, and ash blacked the snowy landscape. A cold wind and sleet marked the beginning of the second winter storm in a week in Clinton County.
With animals in tow, the Dombrowski's climbed into their truck and drove away, pulling a trailer loaded with a couple of blackened all-terrain vehicles. Behind them, a small flame amid the ashes consumed what was left of the couple's home.
