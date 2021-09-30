CLINTON — The Clinton Area Rod Club is hosting a fundraising event to increase child abuse awareness in honor of Brantley Welford, an avid car show attendee, who died Aug. 22.
The car show event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the HyVee grass lot, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Brantley’s last great, fun event was a car show hosted by the Clinton Area Rod Club on Aug. 15 so, organizers say, it seemed only fitting that this event be held at the same location to honor and remember Brantley.
If you have a classic car, hot rod, rat rod or motorcycle and you'd like to be part of the Bucks For Brantley cruise, be at Wild Rose Casino and Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, by 12:15 p.m., where vehicles will start to line up around 12:30 p.m. and head out around 12:45 p.m. toward Clinton's HyVee store.
Those wishing to participate don’t need a car or motorcycle to show support and help raise funds in memory of Brantley. The event will include raffles for a 65-inch TV, custom-built bar, rat rod wagon as well as basket raffles, basket auctions, and 50/50 raffle.
Music will be provided by David Mills, and HyVee will be serving food and donating the profit to the cause.
Money donations and/or unwrapped toys to Scott for Tots in Brantley’s name will also be accepted. Proceeds will help cover expenses, memorial costs, a headstone and a memorial bench in Brantley’s name, with the remaining to be donated to one or more local child abuse/awareness organizations and other extraordinary, related expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.