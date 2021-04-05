MAQUOKETA — Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop on April 24, when bird watchers, “birders,” will learn about the water and shorebird species of Iowa and have a chance to put their knowledge into practice.
Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and learn from a presentation about the waterbirds and shorebirds of Iowa presented by Birder Kelly McKay. Following the presentation, participants will travel to Green Island Wildlife Management Area, and meet at 1 p.m. Kelly and participants will take advantage of the spring water and shorebird watching.
The Hurstville Interpretive Center is at 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa. Green Island Wildlife Management Area is on Green Island Road, Miles.
The workshop will be conducted by McKay of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Mark Roberts, of Clinton County Conservation, and Brian Ritter, of Nahant Marsh Education Center. To sign up or for more information, call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783.
All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to follow social distancing practices while attending. Funding for this workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection-Conservation Education Program.
