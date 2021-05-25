MAQUOKETA — Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders Workshop where bird watchers, “birders,” will learn about warblers, sparrows, tanagers, grosbeaks and buntings native to Iowa.
This workshop will put your birding skills to the test with a field session at Pine Valley Nature Area from 7:30-11 a.m. Meet at the Hurstville Interpretive Center at 7 a.m. to convoy to Pine Valley Nature Area or meet at Pine Valley’s North parking lot at 7:30 a.m.
Presentations on warblers of Iowa identification and sparrows, tanagers, grosbeaks, and buntings of Iowa will be at the Hurstville Interpretive Center from noon to 4 p.m.
Feel free to bring food and snacks. Join in on the whole day or just parts of the workshop. To register or for more information call (563) 652-3783 or email Tony at tony@jacksonccb.com.
This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, with assistance from Mark Roberts of Clinton County Conservation and Brian Ritter of Nahant Marsh Education Center.
To sign up or for more information, call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to follow social distancing practices while attending. Funding for this workshop is provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection-Conservation Education Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.