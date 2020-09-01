MAQUOKETA — Have you ever wanted to become a bird watcher but don’t know where to start?
On Sept. 17, Jackson County Conservation is hosting a Building Better Birders workshop where beginning bird watchers, “birders,” will learn about the bird species of Iowa and have a chance to put their knowledge into practice.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.
Participants will learn from a presentation on the introduction to Iowa Bird Identification, presented by Birder Kelly McKay. Following the presentation, McKay and the participants will go on a birding hike at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 East Summit St., Maquoketa.
This workshop will be conducted by McKay of BioEco Research and Monitoring Center with assistance from Mark Roberts of Clinton County Conservation and Brian Ritter of Nahant Marsh Education Center.
To sign up or for more information, call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783. All participants must sign up 48 hours in advance and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are asked to follow social distancing practices while attending.
Funding for this workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection-Conservation Education Program.
