FEB. 6

• Anthony and Linda Ramsey, 304 N. Fifth St., roof.

• Stephanie Williams, 709 Sixth Ave. South, electrical.

• No owner listed, 431 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.

• Eric and Jennifer Nissen, 920 15th Ave. South, water heater.

• Keystone Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, electrical.

• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, electrical.

• Hometown Property Holdings, 716 S. Fifth St., furnace/boiler.

• Carena and Christopher French, 1546 Main Ave., electrical.

• Domestic Plumbing, 716 S. Second St., roof.

FEB. 7

• David and Kathryn Redding, Hillcrest Drive, furnace/boiler.

• Tylere and Christopher Mueller, 704 N. Second St., furnace/boiler.

• Michael Wilson, 84 21st Ave. North, water heater.

• Christopher and Elizabeth Garien, 1422 Camanche Ave., water heater.

• Kimberly Schlecht, 544 30th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.

• John and Rebeca Bray, 1710 N. Third St., chicken coop.

• Rick and Michelle Medd, 1105 23rd Ave. North, electrical.

• James Greenhill, 1619 N. Fourth St., electrical.

• Craig and Tabitha Lindsay, 3220 Cleveland St., plumbing.

• Mark Enwright, 920 Fifth Ave. South, water heater.

• Bill Twyford, 519 S. Third St., furnace/boiler.

FEB. 8

• Lisa A. Clark, 506 Third Ave. North, electrical.

• David and Wanda Luedemann, 1032 Ninth Ave. North, water heater.

• Clinton Properties, 436 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

• Frank and Linda Anderson, 2390 Dunham St., electrical.

• Terrah and Alexandria Castro, 1643 Seventh Ave. South, interior remodel.

FEB. 10

• Nicole Walwer, 1220 S. Eighth St., electrical.

• TL Flatten, 2013 Roosevelt St., siding.

• TL Flatten, 2415 S. 16th St., electrical.

• Virginia Rees, 211 N. 13th St., furnace/boiler.

• James Trimble, 506 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.

