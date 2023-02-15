FEB. 6
• Anthony and Linda Ramsey, 304 N. Fifth St., roof.
• Stephanie Williams, 709 Sixth Ave. South, electrical.
• No owner listed, 431 Fifth Ave. South, electrical.
• Eric and Jennifer Nissen, 920 15th Ave. South, water heater.
• Keystone Inc., 641 Fourth Ave. South, electrical.
• Keystone, Inc., 741 10th Ave. South, electrical.
• Hometown Property Holdings, 716 S. Fifth St., furnace/boiler.
• Carena and Christopher French, 1546 Main Ave., electrical.
• Domestic Plumbing, 716 S. Second St., roof.
FEB. 7
• David and Kathryn Redding, Hillcrest Drive, furnace/boiler.
• Tylere and Christopher Mueller, 704 N. Second St., furnace/boiler.
• Michael Wilson, 84 21st Ave. North, water heater.
• Christopher and Elizabeth Garien, 1422 Camanche Ave., water heater.
• Kimberly Schlecht, 544 30th Ave. North, furnace/boiler.
• John and Rebeca Bray, 1710 N. Third St., chicken coop.
• Rick and Michelle Medd, 1105 23rd Ave. North, electrical.
• James Greenhill, 1619 N. Fourth St., electrical.
• Craig and Tabitha Lindsay, 3220 Cleveland St., plumbing.
• Mark Enwright, 920 Fifth Ave. South, water heater.
• Bill Twyford, 519 S. Third St., furnace/boiler.
FEB. 8
• Lisa A. Clark, 506 Third Ave. North, electrical.
• David and Wanda Luedemann, 1032 Ninth Ave. North, water heater.
• Clinton Properties, 436 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
• Frank and Linda Anderson, 2390 Dunham St., electrical.
• Terrah and Alexandria Castro, 1643 Seventh Ave. South, interior remodel.
FEB. 10
• Nicole Walwer, 1220 S. Eighth St., electrical.
• TL Flatten, 2013 Roosevelt St., siding.
• TL Flatten, 2415 S. 16th St., electrical.
• Virginia Rees, 211 N. 13th St., furnace/boiler.
• James Trimble, 506 Fifth Ave. South, furnace/boiler.
